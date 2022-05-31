SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Well, Memorial Day Weekend was certainly wet and wild (and a little snowy!), but here’s hoping that the lack of full-time BBQ sessions can be made better with all the moisture our drought-ridden state got.

We saw much of northern Utah pick up over half an inch through the three days and several spots well over an inch, including Liberty, received over 3.5 inches! And you can look at the mountains and see snow again, which is always welcomed and beautiful.

We are looking at one more day of unsettled weather today as scattered storms could bring rain this afternoon into the evening. We are seeing a great chance for this starting in the early afternoon and lingering until about 9 pm. This will hit above the 1-70 and much of it will follow up through the I-15 corridor. Some places could be hit with a good amount of rain and there are some thunderstorm warnings, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you’re out and about.

Utah will begin to see a warming trend starting Wednesday, though we will still be a little below normal for this time of year. By the time we hit Thursday, we will climb well above our average across the state. This will hold until Sunday when we see another active weather pattern coming into northern Utah.

Southern Utah should see plenty of warm weather throughout the entire week. Temperatures will rise up and St. George will be back into the ’90s. The one thing we have to watch is the uptick in the wind that we’ll see starting midweek. With the dry weather, we will all have to be mindful of the chance of fire and the wind spreading it quickly. Even if you’re doing your port, it’s still worth keeping an eye out for others who might not be as careful as you.

The takeaway? The beautiful Utah sunshine is only a day away!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!