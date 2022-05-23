SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! As we start this new workweek we’ll see temperatures below average, by about 5-10 degrees for most across the state thanks to a northwesterly flow.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will top out in the 50s and 60s with 60s and 70s down south. The high in St. George will be limited to the mid 80s at 84. In southern Utah, the clouds from this morning will gradually break up resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies from the afternoon into the early evening. Skies will mainly be partly cloudy in the north. While the vast majority of the state will be dry, a few high elevation showers can’t be ruled out near the Uinta’s today. Monday night will turn cool and chilly like Sunday night.

Our Tuesday will see another piece of energy move in from the north. This will bring us a slight chance for wet weather in northern Utah Tuesday, but like Monday, it will favor the high terrain. A few rumbles of thunder look possible as well. Early on in the day, there will be at least a small chance for an isolated shower along the Wasatch Front, but that chance looks low. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again as temperatures warm about 5 degrees compared to today.

With the system moving in tomorrow, winds will increase in central and southern Utah. This combined with low humidity and warmth will result in a critical fire risk. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect from eastern Washington and Iron Counties eastward to San Juan County, then northward to Castle Country. Any fire that starts in the kind of environment we’ll have tomorrow may spread rapidly so avoid burning!

The warm up will ramp up going into midweek. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the mid 90s. It will be even warmer on Thursday on what could be a summer preview. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will flirt with low 90s and St. George could approach 100! The high pressure leading to the warm up will start to ease its grip heading into Memorial Day weekend. This will allow temperatures to come back down and by Saturday into Sunday a potential system could bring some wet weather.

The takeaway? The cool air won’t be sticking around this week and the fire risk will be returning by Tuesday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!