Warm temps with hazy skies this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, friends! It’s the first Friday of December, but it sure doesn’t feel like it, with another day of above-average warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in several Northern Utah counties.

High pressure and inversion still have a stronghold on Northern Utah, while this broad area of high pressure brings plenty of sunshine to the south. Daytime highs will be 10 degrees warmer than seasonal norms in inverted valleys, while other spots will climb between 15-20 degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be in the low to mid 50s, in central Utah it will mainly be mid to upper 50s and down south it’s mostly upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

We won’t see any major changes to our weather conditions as we close out the workweek, but as we move toward the weekend, the high pressure will start to weaken slightly, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures. Air quality will remain an issue, even as a weak storm system will move into northern Utah Sunday. This system looks to be a mostly dry one with the exception for a slight wet weather chance near the Utah/Idaho borderline. As for the rest of the state, clouds will increase for the entire state with weather pattern changes looming early next week.

Right now, we have an even more potent system arriving late Monday into Tuesday. This system will likely act as an inversion buster and clean up our air, cool us down a bit, and finally bring some precipitation potential. There is a chance the storm track could change, so stay tuned as the situation evolves.

Bottom line? Much of the same to close out the week with unseasonal warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in some valleys.

Stay ahead of any changing weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online!