Warm temps with big changes on the way for the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah!

We have another great warm day ahead of us as we have the high pressure exiting to the southeast and a weather system moving into the Pacific Northwest that will have us under the perfect confluence of warmer weather.

We start off the day quite mild with not much cloud cover overhead, but as the day goes on our temperatures and clouds increase as well. Our highs will reach into the 60s for many of us and even see some 70s in southern Utah, specifically St. George.

This will be one of the last days of above-average temps for the next week, so it’s best to get out there and soak it all in. Winds will once again be on the lighter side from the south. Heading into the evening, the temperatures, as usual, begin to drop some, but overnight lows are only expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Heading into Tuesday we then see a big shift in our temperatures as the weather system clips part of northern Utah.

In short, another above-average day with some clouds to start off the workweek.

