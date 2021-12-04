Warm temps this weekend with possible wet weather on the horizon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday, folks!

The start of our weekend in the Beehive State is very similar to our work week. Expect above-average warmth, dry conditions and smog to linger in parts of the state.

Today though, the stronghold that high pressure has had on the state will begin to weaken, which will open the door for some changes by Sunday. A weak cold front will move through northern Utah on Sunday and this will lead to highs easing down by 5-10 degrees.

Salt Lake City will be back in the upper 40s, while Park City will drop to the low 40s for highs. Clouds will also increase, but any wet weather for this front stays away. The front will help with atmospheric mixing and take the edge off the noticeable inversion layer and whatever may not totally clear, will be pushed out by our next storm system. This system looks promising.

By Monday, this more potent system will approach and trigger a weather pattern flip! This system will be the inversion buster we’ve been looking for, along with cooling us down even more statewide. It’ll bring the best chance for wet weather we’ve seen in quite a while. Right now, it looks like the bulk of any wet weather will be in central and northern Utah, but some high elevation moisture looks possible down south.

Right now, this storm begins with a round of valley rain and mountain snow and as colder air moves in, we could see some of the precipitation transition to snow completely in places like Cache Valley.

An active pattern will linger as a series of disturbances impacts the state, with another storm taking shape Wednesday night through Friday. With cold air in place, that looks to bring snow potential throughout the state. This storm is still developing, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? Another day of unseasonal warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in northern Utah valleys.

Stay one step ahead of Mother Nature with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!