Warm temps for weekend, some haze for first fall weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! For the most part, today will be sunny and mostly seasonal with temperatures at or slightly above average. Unfortunately, we will get more haze from wildfire smoke with the thicker concentrations being in the southwestern desert.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front and low 90s in the southwest desert as areas like the Wasatch Back and higher elevations see lower 70s. As we move into and through this upcoming first weekend of fall there will be a little more of a summer feel in the air.

We are now on a warming trend and that will result in daytime highs being in the lower to middle 80s along the Wasatch Front before becoming middle to possibly upper 80s by Monday. Skies look to remain mostly sunny with more haze being brought in with a westerly flow. This will result in moderate air quality continuing for Davis County south through Utah County along the Wasatch Front plus Tooele and Carbon Counties.

Meanwhile, in the southern half of the state, it will remain warm with low to mid 90s expected in St. George through Monday, but there could be some changes by the end of the weekend. A low pressure moving through Arizona may be able to pull up enough moisture to add a small rain chance to the southernmost part of Utah Sunday.

Any rain we see looks like it would favor higher elevations. With more clouds, the temperature will come down a couple of degrees.

The beginning of next week stays on the warmer side of things but a system will begin to approach from the west. Ahead of the system winds are expected to increase and if the humidity stays low this would increase the fire weather risk. From late Tuesday into Wednesday this system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures.

We’ll see highs go from the 80s in Salt Lake City on Tuesday drop into the 60s by Wednesday. Similarly, in St. George, we’ll go from 90s Monday to low to mid 80s Wednesday.