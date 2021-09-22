Warm temps continue as fall officially begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy first day of Fall, Utah! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 1:20 PM this afternoon. This marks when the suns rays are directly on the equator.

So far this week it has felt like fall with below average temperatures, but today brings a change to that. Temperatures will run a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday which will result in Salt Lake City reaching the lower 80s, upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the Wasatch Front, 70s for the Wasatch Back, and mid 90 for St. George.

Expect mostly sunny skies across the state, however, there will be a bit more cloud coverage in the northern half of Utah later. Also, with more of a westerly flow compared to northwesterly, smoke will start to get dragged back into our area. Air quality will take a little bit of hit along the Wasatch Front and is expected to be moderate.

A system will approach from the northwest later today into tomorrow. This system will be mostly dry as there won’t be a lot of moisture for it to work with, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the higher elevations.

For most, skies will be partly cloudy as we get more patchy smoke moving in. With winds switching more northerly though temperatures will dial back a couple of degrees to at or just above average.

Temperature wise, Friday looks similar, but with more sunshine as high pressure takes over, we will see temperatures run roughly a handful of degrees above average by the weekend in most locations.