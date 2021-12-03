Warm temps across Utah this weekend, cold front looming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

As we close out this workweek the weather will continue to be status quo. Our pattern of above-average warmth, sunny skies, and inversion haze in northern Utah valleys continues.

After a chilly start, we’ll warm quickly with most temps across the state hitting at least the 50s. It’ll be a fraction cooler than yesterday, but we’ll still see low to mid-50s along the Wasatch Front, mid-50s for the Wasatch Back, mid to upper 50s in central Utah, and upper 50s and low/mid-60s in southern Utah. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. Like recent days, air quality will be poor for the northern Utah valleys due to continued inversion haze.

Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of what we get today across the state. Although the high pressure that’s had a stronghold on our weather this week will begin to weaken, which will open the door for some changes by Sunday. A weak cold front will move through northern Utah on Sunday and this will lead to highs easing down by about 5-10 degrees.

Salt Lake City will be back in the upper 40s, while Park City will drop to the low 40s for highs. Clouds will also increase, but any wet weather for this front stays away.

By Monday, a more potent system will approach as a pattern flip finally looks to begin! This system will be the inversion buster we’ve been looking for, along with cooling us down even more statewide. It’ll be our best chance for wet weather that we’ve seen in quite a while.

Right now, it looks like the bulk of any wet weather will be in central and northern Utah, but some high elevation stuff looks possible down south. This will likely to be a round of valley rain and mountain snow, but the details still need to be ironed out, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? It’s more of the same for the next two days, with unseasonal warmth, dry conditions, and hazy skies in northern Utah valleys.

Stay one step ahead of Mother Nature with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!