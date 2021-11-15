Warm start to week with changes beginning Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a great start. The beautiful and warm weather we had this weekend will help us start this week, but it won’t be too much longer until we get changes.

Temperatures in northern Utah today will range about 15-20 degrees above normal! Most along the Wasatch Front will see a high in the mid to upper 60s with the chance a few spots get into the low 70s! Salt Lake City will see a high of 69.

For perspective, the average high today in SLC is 51 and the record high today is 73 so we’ll be in the territory this afternoon. It will also be a warm-up in Park City and Heber as highs will be in the low to mid-60s! The above-average warmth will also be felt down south but compared to averages it won’t be on the same magnitude to northern Utah. Cedar City will reach the upper 60s while St. George gets mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state, but in northern Utah, clouds will increase through the afternoon into tonight.

Speaking of tonight we are going to feel some changes, most notably in northern Utah. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest, and this will lead to cloud coverage increasing as temperatures dip close to what they were last night for most across the state.

By daybreak tomorrow there will be the chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah associated with the front. The best chance for wet weather will be the further north you go in northern Utah, but isolated wet weather could reach down close to the I-70 corridor, but that far south any wet weather is likely to be terrain driven. Any wet weather will likely happen during the first half of the day.

By the afternoon moisture will move away to the east as the cold front quickly races away. Even though colder air will be filtering in quickly, snow levels will likely be at or above 7000ft. in most instances, but in some cases, the snow level could drop to 6000-6500 ft. In terms of snow accumulation, higher elevations near the Utah & Idaho line could see a few inches plus of snow while farther south in the Wasatch like the cottonwoods could receive an inch or two.

Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will climb to the low and mid-50s tomorrow before the northwesterly flow really takes hold. This will see temperatures plummet tomorrow night with Salt Lake City likely dropping to below freezing by daybreak on Wednesday. If we see freezing this will tie the record latest freeze on record in Salt Lake City. Even St. George will be dropping to near 40 on Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a chilly day. Instead of above-average temperatures, we’ll be about 5-10 degrees below average with Salt Lake City staying in the low 40s during the afternoon.

For the second half of the work-week temperatures will rebound to near or slightly above average for most, however, from Friday into Saturday another weak system looks like it will arrive to knock down the temperature a bit and bring us a slight rain chance. Stay tuned!