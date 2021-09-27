Warm start to week, but cooler front moving in midweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a great start! Even though it’s the first Monday of fall it will feel more like summertime. We will also get more patchy smoke which will lead to moderate air quality for the northern half of the state. Smoke concentrations will pick up through the afternoon into tonight.

For most, temperatures today will be about 5-10 degrees above average. Instead of the mid-70s, we’ll see daytime highs in the mid-80s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City reaching 87 this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny in the northern half of the state to go along with the smoke.

Down south, it will be warm with a high near 80 in Cedar City and near 90 in St. George. In the southern and eastern half of the state, there will be more cloud coverage along with a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. This is due to a low-pressure close by moving through Arizona and New Mexico. Any rain today will favor higher elevations.

Storms today could produce gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain. Given that, there will be the potential for flash flooding at several of our National Parks today so be aware if going for a hike.

As we move into tonight our focus will be on a system that will be approaching from our northwest. Ahead of this winds will increase, then a front will move across the state from tomorrow morning through tomorrow night.

This front will bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers across most of the state. The best chance for wet weather will be along and east of I-15 while rain will be more hit and miss across the northwestern corner of Utah.

Temperature wise we’ll be cooler across the board tomorrow, but it will be more apparent in the northern half of the state. Instead of highs in the mid-80s along the Wasatch Front, highs will only manage the lower 70s before winds become more northerly.

Down south we’ll see highs in the upper 80s in St. George and Moab. Moisture will begin to exit by tomorrow night, but we’ll keep a slight chance through early Wednesday for most places. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be in the eastern half of the state.

Meanwhile, in the highest elevations, we could see some snow with the potential for a dusting late Tuesday through early Wednesday. By Wednesday night just about all of the available moisture will be gone as cooler air continues to move in.

Wednesday is going to be a much cooler day across the state. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, the Wasatch Back will see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, and even St. George will see highs dial back to near 80!

For the remainder of the week, we’ll settle into a mostly dry pattern with each day being slightly warmer than the last. By the weekend highs will be in the mid-70s for Salt Lake City.