Warm, smokeless day ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! We see yet another clear day with minimal smoke leading us to much better air quality again. It has been quite a while so we should enjoy it while it lasts. Also, we are expecting another mild September day for our temperatures.

Thanks to our westerly flow aloft we are expected to see a dry and warm day. This is a trend we expect for this time of year which will have us sitting near average for many in Utah, eastern Nevada, and southwest Utah.

Outdoor activities or even having lunch outside will be on the table as we expect to have a comfortable and clear day. Our temperatures starting off the morning will range around the 50s and 60s, but we can expect to see an eventual warm-up once the sun gets going. Our high temperatures will be mostly in the 80s and a few 90s in southern Utah.

Air quality is expected to stay around the good to moderate category.

You could say that I'm fall🍂🍂-ing in love with next week as we are starting to see that long awaited jet stream shift. Temperatures begin to drop into the 70s by this weekend. #FallIsComing #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @ThomasGeboyWX @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/41ymSOyeX3 — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) September 14, 2021

In short, another warm, clear, and smokeless day for us in Utah.

Stay in the know with all things weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!