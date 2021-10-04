Warm, dry conditions to start Utah workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! As we begin the new work week, we are expecting to have more above average warmth and dry weather. We will start off the day with a good amount of sunshine but that will begin to fade as clouds begin to move into our area.

They will move in from south to north as moisture begins to work its way in as well. We are not expecting to see any rain despite the cloud cover. On a similar note, we are also expecting to see a very strong southerly flow which will help keep us quite warm.

We are expecting to see temperatures once again 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. This will have most of Utah and the Great Basin in the 70s and 80s for our highs. This southerly flow of air will also be beneficial for clearing out the last bits of wildfire smoke that have been stubbornly hanging around. This is all thanks to a weather system that continues to move in from the west that will affect us later on this week.

So, let us enjoy the nice weather before we see any of the major changes coming our way.

In short, another day of warm and dry conditions for Utah as we start off the workweek. Stay ahead of any changing weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!