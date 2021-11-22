Warm days ahead for Utah, but colder temps set in for Turkey Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah! As we begin this Thanksgiving week, we’ll get quiet conditions as high pressure remains in control. After a cold start, we’ll warm up nicely with most seeing above-average temperatures.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Down south it’s mostly 50s with St. George coming in a little warmer, in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. Tonight will turn chilly again, but not quite as cold compared to last night under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will bring some changes to our weather. A couple of systems will move into the Beehive State, one from the southwest, the other from the northwest. The southwestern system will bring a slight chance for rain and high elevation snow to extreme southern and southeastern Utah during the day tomorrow.

The system in the northwest will be in the form of a cold front that will arrive during the second half of the day tomorrow and move across the state through Tuesday night. This will also bring a slim chance for wet weather to mainly northern Utah, however, any wet weather is likely to be in the form of mountain snow. If we do see mountain snow, accumulations will be minimal. Unfortunately, neither system will have a lot of moisture to play with so while there is the chance for wet weather, it’s not too likely, especially in the case of northern Utah.

Ahead of the front, we’ll see above-average temperatures once again for our Tuesday with most spots being a degree to a few warmer than what we see today. Once the cold front passes though it will get COLD quickly. This will lead to a chilly Wednesday across most of the state. We may struggle to see 40 in Salt Lake City, Park City may struggle to climb above freezing, and even St. George will see highs dial back to the 50s. It will turn even colder Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning with lows falling into at least the 20s for most of the state and even St. George will likely drop to below freezing!

The cold air won’t be lasting though. Temperatures will only be slightly below average on Thanksgiving and it will come with mostly sunny skies as high pressure will be in control. For the rest of the week through the upcoming weekend, it’s slowly warming temperatures as mostly sunny skies remain.

In summary, we get a couple of warm days before much colder arrives just before Thanksgiving.

Always stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!