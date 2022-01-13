Warm day with more inversion, change coming tomorrow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! Today’s weather won’t stray too far away from what we’ve seen this week but there will be some subtle changes as a weak cold front will approach us by the second half of the day.

In the meantime, valley inversions continue to strengthen from the morning into the early afternoon which means more counties will fall into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category. Those are Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, and Tooele Counties. The rest of our valleys will remain in “Moderate” air quality.

While the front coming in later today won’t bring us much of a wet weather chance, it will kick up the winds enough ahead of and behind the front to help at least ease the inversions Friday and Saturday and potentially break shallow inversions.

Through most of the day, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies across the state with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Our warming trend continues as daytime highs will be above average. Highs along the Wasatch Front will top out in the mid to upper 40s and in southern Utah, highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with some mid to upper 50s in the southwest desert. With the cold front coming in later today, a lack of moisture will mean the front is mostly going to be a dry one, however, there does look to be a slight chance for some light snow showers in our northern Utah mountains and Uintas on Friday.

After the front moves away, temperatures will ease down closer to seasonal averages across the state from a northwesterly flow into the weekend. Hopefully, that flow keeps the inversions at bay because high pressure will build back in quickly. High pressure will lead to quiet and seasonal weather for the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend into early next week. It’s only a matter of time before skies become increasingly hazy from inversions setting back up, unfortunately. Temperatures will also start gradually warming back up by early next week.

The takeaway? Still warming up with poor air quality today before some relief arrives to end the workweek.

