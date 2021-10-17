Warm, breezy temps with clouds rolling in on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday Utah!

Get ready for another great day out there with plenty of nice, dry weather in store for us, while also having a southerly flow will help boost temperatures to that toasty, comfortable level.

The day starts off with a few clouds hanging around, but there is no need to worry about them yet. Although it’ll be increasing, it won’t pose any real threat for rain. The clouds will move in a southwesterly direction into the Beehive state, along with the warm southerly air as well. So despite the cloud cover, most of us will be sitting in the upper 60s and mid 70s for our highs tomorrow.

Winds begin to pick up for a good portion of the area in parts of eastern Nevada and northern Utah. We can expect to be under some breezy, at times gusty, conditions especially in the afternoon.

Heading into the late afternoon and evening time, we are expecting to remain dry with those warm temperatures hanging around for a bit. So, dinner outside one last time is a must!

In short, we see another beautiful dry day out there, but with a little extra warmth as well.

Stay ahead of what mother nature may throw your way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!