Warm, breezy temps this weekend with clouds moving in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend!

We’ve got a warming trend underway for the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures climbing back to average. We’ll get a little closer to the seasonal norm for our Saturday afternoon with highs near 60 in Salt Lake City and 70s in St. George with even Cedar City returning to the 60s, which is a far cry from what we saw earlier in the week! Sunny skies will hang around throughout the weekend.

Sunday looks to be a relatively quiet day with highs climbing averages, but it’ll be a day of changes ahead of our next storm. A southerly flow will bring moisture in with increasing clouds through the end of Sunday. This will be the introduction to our next storm which moves in during our next work week.

We’ll get another chance for wet weather, mainly for the northern and central areas paired with cooler temperatures.

Bottom line? Warmth arrives for the weekend, with breezy conditions and more cloud cover by the end of Sunday.

As you head out for the weekend, you can stay on top of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!