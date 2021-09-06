Warm and hazy day ahead for Labor Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Labor Day Utah! As we head into the last unofficial day of summer, we are expecting to see another warm and hazy day out there. Again, this will be due to the large high-pressure system sitting over the California-Nevada border.

This weather system will drag in wildfire smoke from the fires that continue to burn in the west. Smoke is expecting to increase throughout the day as the high pressure strengthens and shifts to the east. This will also be the main cause of our well above average temperatures and abundance of sunshine behind the smoke.

Temperatures are expected to be between 5-10 degrees above average with northern Utah looking at temperatures in the high 80s and mid-90s, while southern Utah is expecting temperatures to be in the mid-90s to low 100s. Air quality due to the smoke will also range between moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups all over our area again. Eastern Nevada will get the worst of the smoke.

In short, another hazy and warm day is ahead for the last day of our long holiday weekend.

