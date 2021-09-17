Warm and hazy as storms and cold front move in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, happy Friday! After a workweek with few changes, some big changes are on the way for this upcoming weekend!

As for today it’s going to be a warm and hazy day with temperatures above average. Due to the smoke, along the Wasatch Front air quality will remain poor while the rest of the state gets moderate air quality with the exception being the southwest desert.

Daytime highs will reach the 96-degree mark in St. George while Salt Lake City gets 86, which is about 5 degrees above normal. The rest of the Wasatch Front will see low to mid 80s while higher elevations get 70s. Other than the haze, skies will be mostly sunny.

However, with an influx of moisture, cloud coverage will begin to pick up in the south through the afternoon. For St. George and Cedar City skies will be partly cloudy late this afternoon and from the later stages of the afternoon into the evening, isolated showers and storms will be a possibility.

Moisture will continue to surge northward tonight as a system moves in from our southwest. This will provide the moisture the needed lift for scattered showers and storms across much of the Beehive State tomorrow. Thunderstorms will be possible from the morning into the evening. By tomorrow night rain chances will begin to decrease as the available moisture moves east.

With a lot of things going on tomorrow, it’s important to stay on top of the weather tomorrow if you have outdoor plans. Some storms will have the potential to become strong and could produce hail, strong gusty winds, and brief heavy rain. Outside of storms skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny as temperatures will run a few degrees cooler than today. Another product of the moisture moving in will be the southerly flow which will help push a lot of the smoke we have out of here.

By Sunday, our focus will shift to a cold front that will arrive during the second half of the day into Monday. Most of Sunday will be sunny and windy with upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front and mid 90s in St. George. This front will bring a small possibility for some rain as it moves through and in the highest elevations, a few flakes cannot be ruled out by early Monday as it will turn chilly quickly after the front passes!

By Monday we’ll be looking clearing skies and a high in the low 60s in Salt Lake City with highs dropping into the upper 80s for St. George! Monday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s along the Wasatch Front. In the higher elevations, we could see widespread frost and freezing conditions. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday afternoon with sunshine, then we’ll be close to seasonal averages by Wednesday.