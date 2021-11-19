Valley rain and mountain snow, with cool weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, we’ve made it to the end of the week! A system moving in from the west will bring the potential for scattered valley rain and mountain snow from this afternoon through tomorrow morning in central and northern Utah.

Down south it will be a pleasant fall day under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs mainly ranging in the 50s and 60s. As for central and northern Utah, snow levels start between 6500-7000 ft. this afternoon and will begin to drop tonight. By tomorrow morning the snow levels could drop to the benches where minor accumulations will be possible. For the valleys it looks to be mostly rain, however, a few flakes mixing in does look to be a possibility. In terms of totals, this system won’t be too impressive, but it will produce better numbers than the system earlier this week.

Most along the Wasatch Front will pick up close to a tenth of an inch of rain and isolated locations could get two tenths to a quarter inch. Snow totals will also be better as well with most mountains in northern Utah picking up 2-6″ with isolated pockets (like in the cottonwoods and western Uintas) of 10″. Mountain valleys could pick up 1-3″ and benches could get anywhere from a trace to 2″ (especially in higher benches above 5500ft.).

With the potential for snow, be aware that could lead to some slushy conditions tonight through early Saturday. Outside of any wet weather, it will be a cool and cloudy day in northern Utah with most along the Wasatch Front seeing mid to upper 40s with maybe a few spots getting to 50.

As we move through tomorrow morning the front will continue to move southeast. This will take the available moisture with it. The chance for wet weather will taper from mid-morning into the mid-afternoon with rain ending before noon and snow showers eventually coming to an end tomorrow afternoon. Cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front. This will mean it will be chilly for the Utah and Oregon game with temperatures by kickoff already in the upper 30s. Bundle up!

By Sunday morning, most spots in Utah will drop to at or below freezing. Even St. George will fall into the 30s. By Sunday afternoon it’s more sunshine and seasonal conditions with the mid to upper 40s along the Wasatch Front as down south it will be mostly 40s & 50s with St. George being the exception in the low to mid-60s.

Sunny and seasonal fall weather will carry over into the early half of next week, however, there’s the potential we see another storm system Tuesday and Wednesday of next week which could bring another chance for wet weather across the state ahead of Thanksgiving. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? We get valley rain and mountain snow in the northern two-thirds of Utah to close out the workweek.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!