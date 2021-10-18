Valley rain and mountain snow ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hopefully, you’ve had a marvelous Monday so far, Utah! After a beautiful weekend, another system will be moving in today and tomorrow. This storm system will bring us another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

The chance for wet weather will be increasing across the state, mainly for the northern two-thirds, by the afternoon. We could see wet weather as far south as Cedar City and Bryce Canyon. Ahead of wet weather clouds will increase and it will be WINDY. Due to the wind, there is a wind advisory in place through 6 p.m. for parts of southwestern and south-central Utah as winds could gust to more than 45 mph.

Temperature-wise we will be cooler with highs in the low 60s along the Wasatch Front and near 70 in the southern half of the state in lower elevations. Cedar City will see a high in the upper 50s.

Once the chance for wet weather increases, we will be in store for another round of mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this afternoon through tomorrow at noon for the Wasatch Mountains and the Uintas as 6-12″ of snow accumulation will be possible. In the western Uintas and in isolated pockets in the Wasatch, 12″+ will also be possible.

The snow level will begin to drop as we go into tonight. During the day it will be around 7,000 ft. then drop to near 5500 ft. by daybreak tomorrow. This means we could see some snow down to the benches. For the valleys including Salt Lake Valley, it will be mainly rain, but a few flakes could mix in during the overnight and tomorrow morning. Any accumulations will predominately be benches and up. In mountain valleys such as Park City, an inch to a few will be possible.

By midday, tomorrow snow levels will be back around 7,000 ft. as the moisture begins to move away as the low pressure driving all this moves east away from the state. With a northerly flow though it will be a much cooler day with Salt Lake City only reaching the low 50s and St. George will be in the 60s.

It turns cold across the board for Tuesday night with lows in the mid-30s for most of the Wasatch Front and higher elevations dropping to below freezing. By Wednesday afternoon though a quieter pattern and warming trend will carry us through the rest of the workweek. Thursday and Friday will be close to average, in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows for Salt Lake City.