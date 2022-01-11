Valley inversion with seasonal temps again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, friends! We have quiet conditions throughout the Beehive State, but sadly, that means valley inversions will strengthen today and for the next couple of days.

High pressure is the dominating feature for our Tuesday, but following a weak front, we face a subtle shift in the wind, we’ll see temperatures in northern Utah slightly cooler than Monday. The front increased cloud cover overnight, so expect partly cloudy skies today with an air quality decline expected along the Wasatch Front and parts of Eastern Utah. The Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting elevated particulate matter in many Northern valleys, so moderate air quality as a result.

In southern Utah, temperatures will be close to average with plenty of sunshine expected. This stubborn ridge of high pressure will hang out over Utah and the Western United States the majority of this week as temperatures go on a warming trend Wednesday into Thursday.

A weak cold front looks to arrive on Friday to set temperatures back closer to normal, however, with a lack of moisture the only chance for any wet weather looks to be a small snow chance in the mountains, mainly in northern Utah. Southern Utah could see an influx of clouds at this time but is now expected to remain dry.

Bottom line? Haze continues to build with high pressure in control, so expect dry conditions and seasonal temperatures.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!