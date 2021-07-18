Utah Weather: More flash flood potential in the south, heat in the north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Sunday everyone! As we close out the weekend the return of storms and showers continues to grow in southern Utah, where some areas could see the possibility for flash flooding again.

The storms begin to pop up during the afternoon hours and can put down a substantial amount of rain over the same area as these will be slow movers. Being inside of or near slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams are not recommended in the afternoon.

For northern Utah and the Wasatch Front, we expect to see a few clouds but no real threat of rain except for some mountainous areas. Thanks to the high-pressure system parked over western Colorado will be left feeling the heat once again.

Increasing storm activity has also increased our potential to see flash flooding tomorrow in S. #Utah. If you're heading out to any of the parks especially @ZionNPS avoid slot canyons when possible. #utwx pic.twitter.com/V1lG5jKqTb — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) July 17, 2021

Highs are expected to range from the mid-90s to the low triple digits through the entire Great Basin. Lows will be comfortable once again ranging mostly in the 60s and 70s.

In short, storms will begin to pop up over the afternoon hours in southern Utah which could be dangerous in flash flood-prone areas.

You can stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!