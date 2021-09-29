UTAH WEATHER: Frosty start gives way to crisp autumn day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday! Many parts of Utah, including our mountain valleys like Cache and Iron Counties, had a frosty start to the day!

The backside of the Wasatch saw those 30s to start out the day, and our cool, crisp Autumn air will stick around today. Following our passing cold front and lingering early morning showers, daytime highs will only climb to the low 60s today along the Wasatch Front. High temperatures will target the upper 50s today in Eastern and parts of Central Utah, with even our warmest spot, St. George, running well below average with a high of 79 expected. Storms and wet weather will target Eastern Utah today, with the rest of the state staying cool and drier.

The cooler air is a result of that northerly flow following a cold front that swept through the state. While early morning showers lingered as they pushed east, partly cloudy skies will dominate the rest of our cool Wednesday. Gusty winds helped push some of the wildfire smoke east, so air quality is forecasted to improve for today. Clean air is expected in monitored counties, even with light smoke attempting to creep back into valleys.

Overnight lows will be chilly yet again with low 40s in Salt Lake City and in higher elevations like in Park City lows will once again head towards the freezing mark. In typically colder valleys, a hard freeze will be possible tonight, include Cache County and the Bear River Valley. There is a slight chance we see some lingering mountain showers Thursday and Friday, mainly in Eastern Utah, but overall, quieter conditions are expected. Expect dry conditions and a warming trend to follow for the remainder of the workweek. You can also expect temperatures closer to normal, which is in the low to mid-70s in northern Utah this time of year, by the weekend.

Futurecast snow model through Wednesday night targets the Uintas, South Central Mtns & the Wasatch…

Snow levels will dip to about 7000 ft overnight, and some lingering showers could mean early morning commuters catch a flake. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ugZbEwpc1O — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2021

Bottom line? A crisp Autumn day ahead for much of the state with below-average temperatures and conditions drying out.

