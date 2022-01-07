Utah warms up before another round of wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Our warm close to the workweek in Utah will be short-lived as another weather system is on the way.

While it may be a nice break from the snow and wet weather, we have already seen our highest temperatures for today.

Salt Lake City has tied the high for the day at 58°. We will hang around the 50s for the next few hours cooling down as this wet weather system begins to move in and cool us down.

Winds will continue to be on the breezy side if not downright gusty at times. So if you have plans for this evening be sure to bring some layers as we start off warm but begin to feel more like January again by the later parts of the night.

The valley rain and mountain snow will start in the northern Wasatch and Cache Valley as this system treks southward through the afternoon and evening. By the time it reaches the Salt Lake Valley and Utah County it will be well into the overnight hours. Many of us could wake up to some damp roads thanks to that weather maker.

When this system is said and done, we can expect to see snow totals in the mountains as high as two to five inches with mountain valleys picking up about an inch to two inches. Again, this system will not be a major soaker for us.

In short, a warm afternoon leads to a showery evening for some.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!