Utah to see a break from monsoon surge Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! Today brings quite the change of pace to the weather pattern.

We have drier conditions with high pressure gaining traction, and a westerly flow that will essentially cut off the monsoon surge for a while.

We will have drier air taking over the state with a ridge of high-pressure building which means clearer skies, more sunshine, and temperatures climbing.

The chance of an isolated storm will linger in Eastern Utah and over the higher terrain. The flash flood potential drops dramatically for our National Parks, with the only area facing “possible” flash flooding will be Arches.

Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s along the Wasatch Front.

Temperatures will hit the triple digits again in St. George and near Lake Powell, with 90s expected to return to the Four Corners area and near Moab.

Our westerly flow will likely allow for wildfire smoke to plague our skies once again, with the potential for air quality concerns throughout the week.

To stay on top of air quality and changing weather conditions, do so with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!