Utah starts work week feeling like fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! We start off the work week feeling like fall thanks to the cooler air moving as the storm system north of us continues to cross into the Great Plains.

The cooler air will be bringing in below-average temperatures, about 10-15 degrees, to everyone in the Beehive State. You will definitely want to have a sweater as the morning hours will be cooler with temperatures ranging in the 40s in northern Utah and 50s to 60s in southern Utah.

By the time we get to the afternoon hours, we will begin to warm some thanks to the abundance of sunshine that will be overhead. Winds will also be calmer after the cold front exits our area to the east.

Also, smoke will be much thinner as we expect to see northerly winds bringing in much cleaner air as well. Our highs towards the afternoon will be in the 60s to the 80s for most around the state.

In short, we are looking to be very fall-like with clearer air over us.

Stay ahead of all the weather happening with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!