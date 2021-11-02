Utah skies beginning to clear with chilly temps tonight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hopefully, you are having a terrific Tuesday, Utah! After a soggy start to the day in the northern half of the state, we’ll be clearing things out through the rest of the afternoon as the system driving all the wet weather moves away to the east.

With that though, a few stray showers will remain possible, mainly until mid-afternoon as skies become partly sunny. Meanwhile, in southwestern Utah, it will be a beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as Cedar City reaches the low 60s and St. George gets into the low 70s. Along the Wasatch Front highs will be seasonal, in the mid to upper 50s with Salt Lake City getting to 58.

Into tonight with a northwesterly flow, it will turn chilly for most across the state under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We’ll see lows along the Wasatch Front in the upper 30s and low 40s while Cache Valley and higher elevations like the Wasatch Back get overnight lows near freezing. It will even be chilly in St. George with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

High pressure will set the table for what will be a seasonal and mostly sunny day across the state tomorrow. Sunshine sticks around for Thursday, but with a bit more of a southerly component to our winds, temperatures will run a bit above average for most. Thursday night into Friday morning a quick-moving system will bring the potential for a round of wet weather to northern Utah. By Friday afternoon sunshine will return as temperatures cool down slightly.