Utah says goodbye to stormy weather and hello to smoky skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We say goodbye to the monsoon rains, and in its place comes in smoke. This is due to the high pressure system sitting over Southern California, causing us to see a more westerly kind of air flow aloft.

This brings in smoky and hazy skies which will continue to deteriorate our air quality. But while we may be under the flow of smokier air, we do expect see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

So, if you can tolerate the smokiness in the air, dinner outside may be in your forecast!

Temperatures are still mild thanks to the residual moisture that is hanging around after all of the rain. This will leave us feeling a little muggy but nothing super terrible.

Heading into the evening, we can expect to see some clouds form, but we will remain dry in most areas. A stray shower or storm may pop up over some of the higher terrain, but no threat of widespread rain or flooding concerns.

Our overnight lows are expected to be on the more comfortable side once again thanks to our clear skies that will allow us to cooldown and see temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

In short, a break from all the monsoon rains, but we see smoke return for us leading to some poorer air quality.

