Utah may see another round of storms Monday: Here’s what to know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good morning! That rain yesterday was sparked by a buildup of the storms and then we saw them really pour down for us, creating all of those concerns for flooding and flooding issues.

That’s why we are expecting to see another round of storms once again. We still have that same piece of energy on top of the moisture that we get from monsoon season. We will see a warm-up and then, even toward the end of the week, we start to receive the return of windy and breezy conditions.

We expect to see the rain has cooled us down quite a bit.

We expect to see the flash flood potential for Southern and Central Utah, we have elevated potential in a few areas, including Capitol Reef. As we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours, we’re expecting to see storms really popping up for parts of Eastern Utah and then again a little bit more widespread as that piece of energy continues to move off towards the east.

As we wrap up the day, that’s where we start to see the rain Tuesday, it hangs around for parts of the higher elevation around the Utah/Colorado border.