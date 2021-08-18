UPDATE: Most of Utah facing severe thunderstorms now

WEDNESDAY 8/18/2021 12:25 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” for a huge chunk of Utah. The watch includes parts of the Wasatch Front, Central, Eastern, and parts of Southern Utah. The watch is in effect now and will hold until 8:00 p.m.

This watch means scattered thunderstorms, including a few very strong cells, will develop in Utah and pack the possibility of heavy rain, abundant lightning, damaging winds with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, and the chance for very large hail with up to an inch and a half in diameter.

We will likely see severe thunderstorm warning in Salt Lake County with these storms in the near future…



Stay weather aware & safe

This watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorm development. The Storm Prediction Center criteria include mention that severe thunderstorms can and do occasionally produce tornadoes. Major threats for Utah today include rain, flooding, dangerous winds, and hail.

WEDNESDAY 8/18/2021 11:41 a.m.

NOW: Severe thunderstorm warning for Tooele County. Threats include rain, lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph. This is near the Tooele Army Depot South and impacting Vernon, Rush Valley, Ophir and Faust. Expires at 11:45.

NOW: Lines of strong storms impacting West Desert will continue to keep active skies in Northern Utah.



ORIGINAL STORY: Utah expecting another round of severe weather Wednesday

WEDNESDAY 8/18/2021 10:27 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As many wake up and see the stormy clouds and conditions, Utahns can also expect to see another round of severe weather and possible severe thunderstorms for parts of the Beehive State again Wednesday.

The same parent system is still churning over Idaho and the interior Northwest as it makes its way east giving us the ample energy and moisture to have some strong to severe storms in Utah. These storms are also still expected to produce quite a lot of rain as we still have the flash flood watch in effect until midnight.

A large portion of Utah is under a slight risk for severe weather again today. Our main threats still are strong winds and damaging hail.

SEVERE UTAH WEATHER THREATS:

Strong gusty winds thanks to strong thunderstorms are expected throughout the day which can cause damage especially to trees and light poles as the soaked ground becomes softer. We could also see the threat for some damaging hail in the stronger storms also.

UTAH FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL:

Storms will produce large amounts of rain and due to the heavy rains from yesterday the ground will not be able to hold much more moisture. This will cause all runoff to cause the usual areas such as burn scars, slot canyons, small creeks and streams, and dry washes to flood quickly.

