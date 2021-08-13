Heat ramps up as smoke slowly continues to fade in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friday is here and we are all ready for it as the sun continues to shine bright!

The smoke also continues to dissipate over Utah as the high pressure system continues to shut off the hose of smoke that is being caused by the wildfires out west. This will allow us to see improving air as the day goes on and will provide us with tons of sunshine today.

Be sure to hold onto the sunglasses if you are planning to head out, as we no longer see clouds for the northern half of Utah.

But for those of us in the south, spotty showers are expected as we still see a holdover of monsoon moisture hanging around for us. The higher elevations will see the best chances for some rain and storms during the afternoon and evening timeframe.

Another thing we will see out of this high pressure system is some high heat as we are expecting to see temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s for the afternoon. Ice cold refreshments are going to be necessary.

Once we head into the evening, we can expect to see a much nicer night once again under mainly clear skies as temperatures slowly cool down.

In short, this afternoon and evening will be great, but still be hot, so just make sure to stay cool when possible and enjoy the nice transition into the weekend.

Stay ahead of any kind of inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!