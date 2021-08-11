Utah air quality starting to improve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, friends! We are starting to see air improvement today!

Patchy smoke will still be an issue today with hazy skies expected in Southern Utah, Cache Valley, and Tooele County, while smokier skies are expected along the Wasatch Front, Eastern Utah, and in the central part of the state.

Air quality slightly improves with moderate air expected near Loga, Tooele, Cedar City, and St. George.

Air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Department of Environmental Quality is forecasted for most of Northern and Eastern Utah.

Besides smoke-filled skies, conditions remain quiet under an area of high pressure. A warming trend continues today with daytime highs in the low to mid-90s along the Wasatch Front with hazy sunshine, and temperatures ranging in the 80s and 90s for much of the state.

St. George and Lake Powell will see another day of triple digits with improved air quality and partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms over the southern mountains as moisture pushes through the desert southwest.

Bottom line? We will keep slowly mixing out wildfire smoke with temperatures climbing closer to seasonal averages today.

Stay informed on when smoke completely clears and storm development with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!