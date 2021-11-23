Two weather systems to impact Utah ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thanksgiving Tuesday, Utah! It’s a holiday week, and a major travel week for the United States, and here in Utah, the weather will undergo some changes today. We have two weather systems that will impact portions of the state, and while overall impacts will be minimal, they will be noticeable.

These systems are trekking into Utah, with one from the southwest, the other from the northwest. The southwestern system will increase cloud cover in Southern Utah and brings the potential for rain and high elevation snow to the extreme southern and southeastern parts of the state today. The other system will clip Northern Utah and will send a cold front through the Wasatch Front in the afternoon and will keep moving across the state through Tuesday night.

This brings a slim chance for a spotty shower to northern Utah; however, any wet weather is likely to be in the form of mountain snow. If we do see mountain snow showers, it will be during a brief window and accumulations will be minimal. There’s not a tremendous amount of moisture with either system, but there’s a better chance in the southeastern part of the state, with rain targeting skies over Lake Powell, Blanding, Moab, and the surrounding mountains.

We get a warmer southwesterly flow ahead of the front, so there’s a chance our daytime highs will bump above average for our Tuesday. Once the cold front passes though it will get COLD quickly. This will lead to a chilly Wednesday across most of the state. We will spend most of Wednesday in the 30s, and struggle to hit 40 in Salt Lake City, Park City may struggle to climb above freezing, and even St. George will see highs dial back to the 50s. It will turn even colder Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning with lows falling into at least the 20s for most of the state and even St. George will likely drop to below freezing! It is definitely a frigid start expected for the holiday, which could make any Turkey Trot or Thanksgiving morning event a bit chilly.

The cold air won’t be lasting though. Temperatures will only be slightly below average on Thanksgiving, and it will come with mostly sunny skies as high pressure will be in control. For the rest of the week through the upcoming weekend, it’s slowly warming temperatures as mostly sunny skies remain.

With high pressure taking control on Thanksgiving, we could see a temperature inversion leading to hazy sunshine and poor air quality. Inversion season is here, so we could trap cold air and pollutants on the valley floor, meaning we could face elevated particulate matter through the weekend. Don’t worry, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you posted as air quality conditions may fluctuate.

Bottom line? Above-average warmth for Tuesday, but changing conditions with a passing cold front and system in southeast Utah bringing precipitation potential.

