Trick-or-treat: Friday’s forecast is a treat but Utah’s Halloween looks tricky

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! As we close out this workweek we are going to get some BEAUTIFUL fall weather. An area of high pressure will keep our skies dry and sunny and with a southwesterly flow, temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average across the state.

That means we’ll see highs in the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City reaching 65. In the Wasatch Back we’ll even see mountain valleys like Park City and Heber reach the mid and upper 50s. Down south it will mostly be 60s as Cedar City makes a run near 70 at 68 and St. George could make a run at 80 with a high of 78.

Into tonight it’s clear skies so if anyone goes out for a 3 for 1 trick-or-treating the weather will be a treat. Late on it will turn chilly, similar to what we had last night.

As we move into the Halloween weekend, we start with a treat on Saturday with more of a trick on Sunday. Most of Saturday will bring nice fall weather, just like today, with slightly above average temperatures and sunshine early on.

However, as we move into the second half of the day, we’ll start to get changes. The high pressure keeping out weather quiet will start to erode through the day as a system approaches from the northwest. This will lead to clouds increasing into the evening which could make it a bit spookier for trick-or-treating. Skies look to remain dry during the evening, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the northernmost half of the state.

The system will move into our neighborhood Sunday and that will bring isolated showers for our Halloween in central and northern Utah. Temperatures will also come back down to or just below seasonal averages. Down south clouds will increase, but pleasant weather will remain.

Unsettled weather will carry over into the beginning of November. Monday looks mostly dry after Sunday’s system moves away, but we cannot rule out the chance for a few additional showers. A more potent system arrives to bring another round of wet weather on Tuesday. Like Sunday, the best chance for wet weather will be in central and northern Utah, but a few showers will be possible down south, especially in the higher terrain. Lingering rain looks to stick around through mid-week as temperatures drop a bit more from the weekend.

The takeaway? The weather will be an absolute treat today before changes arrive for the Halloween Weekend.

