Thunderstorms still possible Wednesday for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! Our thunderstorm threat slightly shifts today and focuses on Eastern, Central, and Southern Utah.

There’s a slight chance of an isolated storm in Northern Utah but as we hit midweek, a brief break in active skies with some slightly drier air sneaking into parts of the state.

Our storms will really be tied to daytime heating and higher terrain for the next two days, but as we head towards the end of the week, an influx in moisture brings the return of slow-moving, strong thunderstorms even in valley locations.

High pressure will also allow for temperatures to increase and climb above average for today.

Expect upper 90s with partly cloudy skies along the Wasatch Front with temperatures running for the century mark in Salt Lake but stopping short at 99. Highs will be in the 90s range statewide with Moab, Lake Powell, and St. George trying to hit triple digits, cloud cover permitting.

Our flash flood potential will be higher near South Central Utah with a probable risk of flooding at Zion, Capitol Reef, and Bryce Canyon.

It’s also possible at Arches, Canyonlands, and Natural Bridges. The flash flood risk will fluctuate depending on storms so stay weather aware!

As storms evolve and weather warnings develop, you will want to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!