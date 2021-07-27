Threat of storms persists Tuesday: What Utahns should expect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! We battled wildfire smoke and extensive flooding in Southern Utah to start the week, and the threat of storms will persist for some, while smoky skies will clear by the afternoon today.

The moisture over southern Utah will spread northward across the remainder of Utah and southwest Wyoming as our ridge of high-pressure shifts and moves over Colorado.

This opens the door to southerly flow containing deep moisture, which will continue to surge north, eventually bringing storms to the Wasatch Front.

Isolated storms are expected in Northern, Eastern, and Southern Utah, so it’s a day to keep your eyes to the skies. Flash flood potential is expected in the San Rafael swell and Canyonlands National Park, with a probable threat near Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Park.

Weather models do show storms in NW Utah and over the Wasatch Front in the late afternoon and evening.

We have seen progress on the wildfire smoke with a southerly flow pushing thick smoke north of Utah. Air quality will improve when it comes to particulate matter for the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures will slightly cool with more cloud cover and the chance of storms.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-90s statewide including along the Wasatch Front and in St. George. Some upper 80s are expected in places like Price, Cedar City, and our mountain valleys.

Bottom line? Storms are surging north and we are looking at an unsettled Tuesday and workweek.

Be sure to stay ahead of any inclement and severe weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!