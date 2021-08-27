Thick smoky skies return to Utah, causing air quality concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, all!! We are closing out the work week with temperatures just shy of or hitting average in Northern and Central Utah.

The heat stays cranked in Southern Utah with another day of triple digits ahead in St. George and near Lake Powell.

The big weather headline today though, will be that visible, thick wildfire smoke that has devoured our Utah skies. With amore westerly flow, we have seen the concentration of smoke increasing. The thickest smoke is expected along the Wasatch Front and west desert, with air quality concerns expected.

Air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” is expected along the Wasatch Front and in Tooele and Box Elder Counties. Moderate air is expected through the rest of the state with elevated ozone levels during the heat of the day, and elevated particulate matter due to wildfire smoke.

We are drier today overall, but a dry cold front will move through the state tonight into Saturday, resulting in some cooler temperatures for the first part of the weekend. Winds could become a bit breezier, but storm potential will be low as we close out the work week.

Bottom line? Drier Friday with plumes of thicker smoke expected causing a decline in air quality.

Make sure you stay ahead of the storms and smoke