Thick smoke-filled skies, air quality impacts kick off Utah workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday! We are kicking off the workweek with thick smoke-filled skies and air quality impacts throughout the state.

The smoke poured in from the west and wildfires burning in California will contribute to plumes of smoke overhead, on top of local fires also burning. Air quality will again suffer with many Northern Utah counties facing the chance of compromised air.

Elevated particulate matter will contribute to poorer air, with air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties. The rest of the state is facing moderate air quality.

While daytime highs will be above average, smoke could cap some heating, but temperatures will still climb into the 90s and 100s throughout the state.

The average temperature this time of year in Salt Lake is 92 degrees, and we will warm above that for our Monday.

A chance of an isolated storm is possible in Central and Southern Utah, but a storm system will target the state Tuesday. A robust cold front will move through the state and drop temperatures to below average along the Wasatch Front, and brings chances of scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday through midweek.

Bottom line, Monday will be smoky and hot with changes on the way by Tuesday afternoon.

As air quality fluctuates and storms begin to increase, stay with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!