Thick smoke and heat making its Utah comeback this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend! The heat is on with above average temperatures in the north with dry conditions, while the temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with a few spots in the triple digits.

If Salt Lake hits the triple digits, it will tie the all-time record of 21 days in a year of triple digits in the capital city. The southern and central parts of the state have a chance of seeing spotty showers with monsoon moisture hanging around through the weekend.

The higher elevations will see the best chances for some rainfall and storms during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend also welcomes back some thick wildfire smoke due to a weak cold front dropping in from the Northwest. Smoke will billow in and air quality and visibility will be impacted in Northern and Central Utah, especially along the Wasatch Front.

The thick smoke could also limit some daytime heating with daytime highs hitting closer to the mid 90s on Sunday.

Bottom line? Expect a hot weekend ahead with thick wildfire smoke moving back into parts of the state, with southern and central Utah facing the chance of an isolated, strong thunderstorm.

Stay ahead of any kind of inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!