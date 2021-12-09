The storm is here! Wintry weather has arrived in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Our first larger storm of the season has arrived with a dose of wintry weather we have not seen in quite some time!

What started as valley rain transitions to snow throughout the day and throughout the state. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and hit 40 in Salt Lake City, but temperatures will drop through the day as cold air pushes into the state.

Soggy conditions are expected with this statewide storm and snow will accumulate throughout Utah. Snowfall amounts in the mountains will range between half a foot for the north to over two feet in the southern Wasatch Mountains and the Cottonwoods. The central and southern mountains will see between one to two feet of snow as well. As a result, travel will be impacted and we could see rapid snowfall at times.

A Winter Storm Warning starts at midnight and will remain in effect for most of the mountains, including the Wasatch Front, until 4 p.m. Friday. Several valleys will be under a “Winter Weather Advisory” kicking off Thursday morning through the afternoon and evening. Southern valleys will see this advisory hold for longer as wet weather surges into central and southern Utah in the afternoon and evening. The advisory means periods of accumulating snow could impact travel. Valleys included in the advisory are Salt Lake, Tooele, Davis, Utah, Cache, Sevier, Sanpete, and Ogden valleys.

We have a solid period of snowfall through the afternoon and activity will taper in the north for the evening. Wet weather will continue though for Central and Southern Utah, including I-15, until the early morning hours. Both commutes will see weather impacts, with the evening commute bringing winter travel conditions. Lake effect snow will target Salt Lake, Tooele, and Davis County early Friday morning. Below-average temperatures will linger through the weekend.

Bottom Line? Rain turning to snow with our first major storm of the season and first measurable snow in Salt Lake City of the season! It’s going to feel like December!

Stay ahead of the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!