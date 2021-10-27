Temps remain below average tonight, but average temps return for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are halfway to the weekend, Utah! Today will be one of transition as drier air moves in. However, through the early afternoon, a few isolated valley rain/mountain snow showers will be possible in northern Utah.

Otherwise, the northern half of the state gets partly sunny skies with more sunshine down south. With a steady northwest breeze, temperatures will be below average by about 5-10 degrees. This will mean highs will range in the low to mid-50s along the Wasatch Front, low 40s for the Wasatch Back, and mostly 60s down south with St. George closing in on 70 this afternoon.

Clouds in the north will gradually break up tonight as temperatures fall steadily. In Salt Lake City we’ll see lows head towards the 40-degree mark while in Cedar City another night near freezing is expected.

The high-pressure building in the second half of the workweek will bring us seasonal and sunny fall weather.

Temperatures tomorrow will be within a degree or two of averages while on Friday temperatures will have the potential to be slightly above average as our winds become a little more southerly.

The warming trend won’t last into the Halloween Weekend though. The high pressure will begin to break down on Saturday as a quick-moving system approaches from the southwest. Most of Saturday will be quiet and seasonal, but by Saturday night into Sunday, there will be a chance we could see some wet weather return, mainly for central and northern Utah, which could have implications on trick-or-treating. Stay tuned!