Temperatures closer to average for Black Friday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Friday, Utah! Hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving meals and relaxation with family and friends while staying warm. We are expecting a similar type of day with temperatures closer to average as the chilly air begins to phase out under more high pressure.

This high pressure will allow for more sunshine once again as we will see mostly sunny to sunny skies across all of our areas. Our highs for tomorrow will be hovering around the mid-40s and areas in southern Utah may even see the 50s and 60s. One thing that will also pop up is another inversion that will allow for smoggy air to begin to build in.

It will begin to become more noticeable throughout the afternoon given our very calm and stable air mass. While air quality has not been impacted do not be surprised if you see some degradation into the afternoon hours.

Heading into the evening, a very weak push of cold air will move through the evening timeframe but not enough to help drop temperatures dramatically or mix up our air. Dry conditions will be what we are expecting throughout not just Friday but also heading into the weekend.

In short, sweater weather is in full effect tomorrow for most of Utah and air quality will begin to degrade.

Stay ahead of mother nature with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!