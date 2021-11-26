Temperatures climb to near seasonal averages as high pressure settles in across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah, hopefully, you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! After another cold start to the day, we’ll see temperatures climb to near seasonal averages along the Wasatch Front with most getting into the mid-40s.

Down south we’ll see more 50s as St. George climbs to the 60-degree mark. High pressure is going to start to settle in and that means skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state today. Another product of high-pressure building in unfortunately will mean inversions starting to strengthen in northern Utah valleys.

This will lead to air quality dropping to “moderate” for the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, Box Elder & Tooele Counties, plus the Uinta Basin as well. Into tonight a very weak system will brush the northern half of the state, but this front won’t have much impact on our weather.

Tonight will turn cold again, but not quite as cold compared to last night with lows along the Wasatch Front dropping to around 30 while St. George likely stays just a touch over freezing. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. As we move through the weekend, we won’t see much change with our weather as high pressure sits over us.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City getting into the low 50s by Sunday into Monday. The warming trend will be a little more apparent down south and in higher elevations where won’t have inversions. By Monday St. George will be close to 70, Cedar City will be in the low 60s, and Park City will be in the low/mid-50s.

The takeaway? Today will be a relatively seasonal fall day as high pressure starts to settle in.

Stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!