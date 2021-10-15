Sunshine and warmth close out busy week of weather in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, friends! We are coming off a very cold start to the day statewide, following our latest storm delivering another reinforcing shot of cold air and accumulating snow.

The weather pattern, though, changes today, as we get drier conditions and a warming trend taking hold thanks to the building ridge of high pressure. Expect more sunshine, and while temperatures will remain below seasonal averages, we will be slightly warmer than the last few days of this workweek.

Daytime highs will ranger from the upper 40 to mid-50s, with warmer spots in parts of central and southern Utah. St. George will be the exception with daytime highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

A calmer weather pattern takes hold as we close out the workweek and into the weekend. High pressure will allow for clearer skies and temperatures rebounding from the chill. We’ll be back in the 60s by Sunday in Salt Lake City while in St. George and southern areas will return the 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Bottom line? After an active work week, we see a quieter Friday with more sunshine and warmth.

Stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!