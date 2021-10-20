Sunshine and dry conditions reach Utah after stormy start to the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, friends! After a stormy start to the workweek and chilly overnight, we get plenty of sunshine for the midweek and quieter conditions. A gradual warming trend is underway with high-pressure building through the end of the workweek.

We get a storm system to our north that will throw a few clouds our way through the end of the workweek, but dry conditions will prevail. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s in Salt Lake City and along the Wasatch Front. The hot spot will be St. George with low 70s expected today in Washington County and plenty of sunshine.

A warming trend will continue and by Friday we’ll see mid to upper 60s, which is above average, with overnight lows in the 40s. Down south like in Lake Powell and Moab temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday.

The quieter pattern for the second half of the workweek will depart as we head toward the weekend. We get an active pattern and larger storm system for the end of the weekend and into next week. This pattern is linked to an atmospheric river which means we see the potential for plenty of rain to start next week. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Quieter conditions for midweek, with sunshine, drier conditions, and warming temperatures today.

Stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!