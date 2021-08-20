Sunshine and cooler temperatures for start of weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! After a wet middle of the work week, we start to dry out today with more sunshine and quiet conditions statewide.

Temperatures remain well below average after a large upper-level low impacted the Beehive State bringing heavy rain and causing several areas to flood.

Friday will be a calm day with daytime highs climbing into the 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City hitting a high of 78. We saw record breaking cool conditions in Salt Lake and Tooele Thursday with new record low maximum temperatures, and some of that cool air lingers.

Today starts off a drying and warming trend in southern Utah for the next several days, while in the north we see a chance of wet weather Saturday afternoon, evening and into Sunday morning. Winds will also increase in St. George for the weekend, so fire danger could be on the rise.

Speaking of fire, stubborn smoke will still bring some impacts to our air quality with elevated particulate matter pushing our air into the “moderate” category statewide. Smoke lingers for the day with thicker plumes expected in the western, southern, and eastern region of Utah.

Bottom line? Today will be a nice day with cooler temperatures and drier conditions, with only moderate air quality.

Stay informed on any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!