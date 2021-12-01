Sunny, warm, and hazy day across Utah, another similar day tomorrow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway through the workweek! Today is also the first day of meteorological winter, but Mother Nature seems to have missed the memo.

Our weather won’t see many changes compared to earlier this week as a dome of high pressure refuses to budge. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state as temperatures will be above average.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see the low to mid-50s with Salt Lake City getting to 53. In central Utah, it will mainly be the mid to upper 50s and down south it will be the upper 50s and low 60s with St. George and Kanab getting into the mid-60s. The above-average warmth will really be amplified in higher elevations in northern Utah as places like Heber & Park City will be in the mid-50s! That’s more than 15 degrees above average.

Along with the sunshine we’ll continue to see haze and subsequently poor air quality in the valleys in northern Utah due to continued inversions. Tonight, will be quiet once again as most fall to near or below freezing with everyone across the board dropping into at least the 30s.

This stubborn ridge of high pressure will continue to be the main influence on our weather for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures tomorrow won’t stray too far away from today as we continue to get sunshine and poor air quality along the Wasatch Front from the haze. The high will start to ease a bit Friday into Saturday which will mean temperatures will start to trend down gradually.

Sunday into early next week has the potential, with potential being the keyword, to bring much bigger changes to the Beehive State. Signs are encouraging that we’ll be able to get a system to move in on Monday into Tuesday. If the system can make it here it would help break the inversion, cool us down a bit more, and bring us the chance for wet weather. Being still more than a few days away this could change, but we’ll keep a close eye on trends for you.

The takeaway? It’s going to be another sunny, warm, and hazy day across the state with another one like this tomorrow.

Stay ahead of any changing weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!