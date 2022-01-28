Sunny skies, near average temps to close out the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have made it to the end of the workweek.

As we close out the week, we’ll find mostly sunny skies up and down the Beehive State while temperatures will be within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the upper 30s, the Wasatch Back will see mid 30s, and southern Utah will see more spots in the 40s at St. George returns to the mid 50s.

In Logan, it will stay on the cold side though with highs only managing the 20s. On top of the sunshine, there will be more noticeable haze for our northern Utah valleys. The Wasatch Front northward to Cache Valley will see air quality dip into the moderate or yellow category.

Meanwhile, the air quality will stay good for the Uinta Basin. Tonight will be turning cold under clear skies. Overnight lows will be comparable compared to what we’ve had the last couple of nights so be sure to bundle up if venturing out!



With high pressure being in charge this weekend we’ll continue with our dry and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, especially in the higher elevations and in southern Utah. Due to the strengthening inversions, highs will remain near seasonal averages along the Wasatch Front, near 40 degrees, both days this weekend. Air quality is expected to remain moderate, but it will look progressively worse through the weekend.

A pattern change is in store as we move into next week. Monday will add a few more clouds as we stay dry, but from Tuesday into Wednesday we’ll see cold air move in. With increased winds, we’ll get relief from the haze that will build over the weekend. While the moisture potential doesn’t look too impressive, unfortunately, there will be a chance for some wet weather. We’ll continue to monitor trends and as we get closer, we’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast for you.

Bottom line? High pressure keeps the weather quiet into and through the weekend with building inversion haze.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!