Sunny and mild conditions expected Thursday across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, all! Sunny and mild conditions are expected for our Thursday with dry conditions holding steady for today. Hazy sunshine is expected to linger today statewide, with a westerly flow continuing to allow wildfire smoke to billow into the state.

Air quality is expected to worsen to the unhealthy category for sensitive groups today most noticeably in Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties. Moderate air is expected throughout the rest of the north and state. We won’t see much relief from the smoke until the winds shift and become more southwesterly as we head into Friday.

Before that though, a weak disturbance takes a few numbers off our high-temperature reading, but we remain above average with daytime highs with a range of 80s expected along the Wasatch Front. Summer heat also hangs on with the 90s expected in the south including in Moab, Lake Powell, and St. George.

On top of the heat and dry conditions, parts of the region will see winds picking up. Expect some gusty winds near Moab and Southwestern Wyoming today. When you combine the wind and heat with low relative humidity values, you get an elevated fire risk. As a result, a Red Flag Warning goes into effect at noon through 7 p.m. with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Any fire start in those areas would spread quickly, so keep that in mind outdoors.

We start to see shifts in the weather as we close out the workweek. A more southwest flow brings gusty winds and drags some moisture into the state. Isolated storms especially over the higher terrain are likely to develop in Southern and Central Utah, but don’t rule out Northern Utah either. There’s a chance a stray thunderstorm could pop up Friday into Saturday. By the end of the weekend, a larger storm system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and that means about a 20-degree temperature drop and precipitation potential to start off next week!

Bottom line? Mild, dry, and hazy for your Thursday, but changes are around the corner!

To stay up to date on our weather changes statewide, be sure to stick with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!