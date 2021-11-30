Sunny and above-average Utah temps with valley haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! Our weather continues to be a lot of wash, rinse, then repeat thanks to a stubborn dome of high pressure. This will mean temperatures will remain above average, skies will be dry, and in the valleys, we’ll continue to see haze due to inversions leading to poor air quality continuing.

Most areas today will see daytime highs in either the 50s or 60s. There will be a few exceptions with Wendover only reaching the upper 40s while St. George makes a run for 70. Along the Wasatch Front highs will mainly reach the low 50s with Salt Lake City getting to 52. Even places like Park City get back into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, it’s mostly clear skies and cold temperatures with most in central and northern Utah dropping to or below freezing. In southern Utah, we’ll see below-freezing temperatures in Cedar City as St. George and Lake Powell drop into the mid and upper 30s.

For our Wednesday we’ll get nearly a carbon copy of what we get today. This will mean the first day of December will feel more like early/mid-November! Highs along the Wasatch Front will continue to be about 10-15 degrees above average while higher elevations, especially in northern and northeastern Utah will be about 15-25 degrees above average!

High pressure looks to remain in control through the rest of the workweek. The forecast becomes a little more encouraging as we move through the weekend into early next week as there are positive signs we could see a system make it to us. Still too early to say for certainty so we’ll continue to track that potential closely!

The bottom line? The last day of November will feel more like early/mid-November with plenty of sunshine accompanied by valley haze.

Stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!